Blake Shelton upsets Gwen Stefani with THIS hobby: Report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly have different views on animal slaughter and hunting.



As fans will know, Gwen Stefani is a big advocate for animal rights and has remained a vegan for quite a while. On the other hand, Blake is an avid hunter, and this difference in views is reportedly getting the best of Gwen.

Recently, an insider privy to Life & Style shared of the couple, “They agreed to disagree about his hunting back when they first got together.”

They also noted, “But that doesn’t mean it’s an easy thing for Gwen to handle.”

The insider pointed out that Gwen “is a huge animal rights person, and has been mostly vegan for a long time, so it’s pretty hard to have her husband out there killing animals for a good time.”

“She’s certainly tried to get him to see her point, but it’s not something he will ever back down on. Still, the least he could do is be a little more low-key about it,” the insider also addressed and continued, “He seems to get a kick out of rubbing it in her face, even though he knows it makes her sick to her stomach.”

“When he thinks he’s in the right about something he won’t shut up about it. She’s always said it won’t be a deal breaker for her, but friends are seriously questioning how such opposites can go the distance,” they remarked.