Photo: Brad Pitt adores George, Amal Clooney's 'drama free' bond: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly a fan of what George Clooney, and his wife Amal Clooney have.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, George and Brad have been close pals and currently they are promoting their latest film, Wolfs, which premiered on Venice International Film Festival on 1st September 2024.

The source also mentioned that George and Amal “inspire” Brad with their closeness and chemistry, and his lady love Ines De Ramon reportedly thinks the same.

Speaking of the couples, the source revealed that “they’ve been having a ball,” noting that “when they get together, it’s always the same, it’s all in fun.”

The confidante also stated, “Brad has a good thing going with Ines,” and claimed, “He was proud to show her off in Venice.”

“He’s always looked up to George and what he has with Amal, and that’s inspired him in his own decisions regarding his personal life.” the insider noted.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider established, “He appreciates a relationship that’s free of drama.”

For those unversed, George tied the knot with Amal in a private ceremony on 27th September 2014.