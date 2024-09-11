Photo: Leonardo Di Caprio puts old mentor out of his mind: Source

Leonardo Di Caprio has reportedly become so caught up in his life that he has no time left for old friends.

Revealing one of such instances, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly that Jack Nicholson has been abandoned by the Oscar-winning actor.

The source kicked off the chat by mentioning, “Jack really took Leo under his wing back when they made The Departed together, and there’s no doubt he made a huge impression on him.”

“Leo always raved about what a mentor Jack was to him,” the inside also shared with the outlet.

Nonetheless, the confidante claimed that “the sad thing is Leo’s so wrapped up in his own world these days that he’s let their connection totally fall by the wayside.”

“He still talks about him like he’s this big part of his life, but the truth is Leo doesn’t really see him or have time for him anymore,” they claimed.

Before signing off from the chat, the tipster pointed out the similarities between the Titanic alum and his mentor, Jack, by declaring, “Their relationship has become a bit of a punchline at this point because of how much Leo’s started to look like Jack — and the fact that he’s such a womanizer, too.”