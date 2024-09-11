Beyonce reveals laid back summer healthcare routine

Beyonce has revealed her healthcare approach to look stunning at 43

Beyonce has revealed her summer health care approach in a new interview.

Talking about her current approach to health, Beyonce said she has cut out various types of meat and takes supplements. When it comes to exercise, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker revealed that she works out whenever she can instead of everyday.

“I've been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I've given up meat, except for turkey, this summer,” she told GQ magazine.

“I'm trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can't do it today. Maybe tomorrow,” she said.

The singer, 43, has tried veganism in the past and shared the benefits of a plant based diet. However, she switches up her diet regularly and takes a holistic approach to health.

“I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn't realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority,” she told Harper's BAZAAR in 2021.

She shared that she’s “personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half” of her life and “years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels.”

“I've picked up many secrets and techniques over the years to look my best for every show. But I know that to give the best of me, I have to take care of myself and listen to my body,” Beyonce said.