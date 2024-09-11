Jenna Ortega reminisces over sweet moment with late friend Cameron Boyce

Jenna Ortega reminisces over a sweet moment with late friend Cameron Boyce

Jenna Ortega reflected on the final sweet moments with her late pal Cameron Boyce.



The Descendants alum and the 21-year-old actress worked on the Disney Channel at the same time.

In a recent chat on Canal+ with her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costars, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, Ortega talked about her last touching meetup with Boyce.

"The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce — I'd known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss [in an audition] and he knew me, since I was 11 or 12. This is a few years later, 15, 16, came in, we were supposed to be love interests," she told the French outlet

Ortega recalled, "But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older, he was like — we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, 'No, we can't do this.'"

"And it was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time. .. And then, we wished each other well," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Boyce was only 20-year-old when he passed away during his sleep in 2019.

Boyce began his career as a child actor, appearing in films Mirrors and Eagle Eye, while his prominent work includes, Descendants, Jessie, Grown ups, and more