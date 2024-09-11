 
Jenna Ortega reminisces over sweet moment with late friend Cameron Boyce

The actress recalled the last time she met Cameron Boyce, who passed away in 2019

September 11, 2024

Jenna Ortega reflected on the final sweet moments with her late pal Cameron Boyce.

The Descendants alum and the 21-year-old actress worked on the Disney Channel at the same time.

In a recent chat on Canal+ with her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costars, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder, Ortega talked about her last touching meetup with Boyce.

"The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce — I'd known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss [in an audition] and he knew me, since I was 11 or 12. This is a few years later, 15, 16, came in, we were supposed to be love interests," she told the French outlet

Ortega recalled, "But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older, he was like — we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, 'No, we can't do this.'"

"And it was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time. .. And then, we wished each other well," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Boyce was only 20-year-old when he passed away during his sleep in 2019.

Boyce began his career as a child actor, appearing in films Mirrors and Eagle Eye, while his prominent work includes, Descendants, Jessie, Grown ups, and more 

