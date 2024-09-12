Photo: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley 'excited' to become parents: Report

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are reportedly enjoying their pregnancy.

While fans are counting days till Margot Robbie’s due date, the couple reportedly enjoyed a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in Italy, per Life & Style.

According to the outlet, during their Italy getaway, “Margot and Tom managed to squeeze in some romantic couples’ time, too.”

Dishing more details about their outings, the tipster tattled, “They went sightseeing and shopping and ate at some wonderful cafes.”

Elaborating on how the Barbie actress is feeling ahead of her first baby, the insider noted, “Margot is so excited to become a mother.”

In conclusion, the source confirmed, “She and Tom always knew that they wanted to have a family, and the baby is all they can talk about.”

For those unversed, it was reported in the first week of July that Tom and Margot are expecting their first baby after eight years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016 after meeting on the set of Suite Française in 2013.