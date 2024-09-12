Maya Rudolph opens up about experience of dropping off daughter at college

Maya Rudolph admitted that dropping off her daughter at college is harder than changing diapers.



The comedian is a mother of 3 daughters Minnie, 11, Pearl, 18, and Lucille, 14, and a 13-year-old son, Jack



The 52-year-old opened up about her daughter’s college send off in a recent interview with Variety, for its recent cover story published on Wednesday.

The mom of four called the experience “painful.”

Overflowing with emotions, Rudolf told the outlet, “It’s just really confusing.”

“Why the f--- do we let them go?" she asked. "I’m nowhere near understanding it yet. Why did they invent parenthood this way? It’s all painful."

"I’m okay, but I can’t lie — it’s hard. Changing diapers was so much easier!”

In a previous chat with Town & Country in May, the actress looked back on time when Pearl was born and she decided to move her family from New York City to Los Angeles.

While recalling the early day of her firstborn Rudolph said, "I thought, 'This is all going great!'"

"I'd always wanted to have kids. I'd always wanted to live in New York. I'd always wanted to be on Saturday Night Live," she added.