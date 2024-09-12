Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly trying to steal Kate Middleton’s spotlight with counter campaigns.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest attempt to sabotage Kate’s popularity came hours after the Princess of Wales announced she had finished chemotherapy. The couple was quick to release the trailer of their upcoming Netflix series.

Speaking about the Sussex’s move, royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells GB News: "I understand why a lot of people do feel that way because we have seen Harry and Meghan's oneupmanship in the past like when the Princess of Wales announced she'd attend Trooping the Colour and one of Meghan's friends uploaded her dog biscuits on social media.”

She added: “There are definite examples where it feels like Harry and Meghan are trying to steal the spotlight, it's unfortunate. It's especially unfortunate when this is such a beautiful video."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.