Princess Diana ‘hated' her birthday, wrote letters all day

Princess Diana never celebrated her birthday while she was alive, says former staff.



The late Princess of Wales, who lived alone in Kensington Palace during the final years of her life, ‘hated’ her birthday, says Paul Burrell.

He tells Closer Magazine: “She absolutely hated her birthday. When her birthday would come around, she'd say, "I'm staying in, I'm not going out". She'd sit at her desk, writing thank you letters for all the presents that constantly came through the door.

The Princess, however, took pride in celebrating her two sons’ special days and ensured the boys had a great time.

Burrell adds: “But on William and Harry's birthdays, those boys were spoilt rotten. Whatever they wanted, they had. Diana would have loved celebrating Harry's 40th and she would want nothing more than for the boys to make amends.”

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in Paris 1997, would be hurt to see her two sons are not talking to each other.

Royal expert Angela Levin said: "She's a mum. She was a mum. Don't forget, you know, any royal or whatever, anything else, she was a mother. And as a mother, I'm sure s she would have been incredibly sad that her two sons are at loggerheads."

"She might well have done, I don't know, but she would have been enormously sad to think that her two darling boys were not speaking to each other."