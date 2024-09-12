Prince Harry told to grow ‘soul' in scathing jibe

Prince Harry will spend a lonely 40th birthday amid tough choices post Megxit.



The Duke of Sussex, who on various occasions complaint about his life in the Royal Family, is miles away in California alongside wife Meghan Markle as he marks the important occasion.

While Harry misses old life, former Royal butler Paul Burrell predicts the Duke is not ‘happy.’

He tells Closer Magazine: “Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy.

“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all. But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on.

“I am sure he's homesick, and I'm sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn't have regrets, he doesn't have a soul.”