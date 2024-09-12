Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end

Britney Spears will mark her youngest son’s birthday milestone with an expensive gift as he turns 18 on September 12.



As the Princess of Pop will be celebrating Jayden James' birthday, insiders revealed to DailyMail that the event is not going to be a happy moment for her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The 18th birthday of Jayden will cease the child support payment to Federline that Spears has been paying for the last 17 years for the care of their two children, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, as per the publisher.

The outlet reported that the amount totals more than $5 million.

“The amount of money Britney has given Kevin for the two boys is extraordinary and it is enough for any man to support an entire family, which is what she believes he has done,” the source close to Spears told the outlet.

The publisher reported that Federline, who is a former backup dancer and rarely works as a DJ, “will struggle to maintain the lifestyle that he’s become accustomed to.”

“Britney is hearing that he is not a happy camper,” the tipster tattled, adding, “Britney is living her best life.”

Additionally, sources claimed that her recent deal with Universal Picture to turn her memoir, The Women In Me, into a movie has unleashed creative energy in her.

“This film has allowed her to get outside of her head, she is considering creating new music for the soundtrack but that is still preliminary,” a bird chirped