MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears

Megan Thee Stallion channelled Britney Spears at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards



Megan, 29, initially walked in with an Olympics-inspired one-shoulder bodysuit with elements from the American flag as well as ‘VMA’ emblazoned across her chest.

"Shout out to Simone Biles. Did she let me borrow this?" the Mamushi songstress said in her opening monologue.

Megan, who debuted as a first-time host at any awards show, went on to include more people in her tribute, including herself and her haters.

"I want to give a shout out to my hotties and my 'hatties,' because I know y'all watching, too."

"As you can see, I am repping team VMA, and tonight, VMA stands for the voluptuous Megan awards," Megan said. "Clearly, I deserve a gold medal for being a bad bitch."

She saved her Britney Spears tribute for an iconic snake stunt inspired by Britney's 2001 VMAs performance where she danced with a live Burmese python draped around her neck and over her arms.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper pulled off most of the performance with the green blouse, and multicoloured hot pants and an identical snake.

As the show resumed after a commercial break, the VMAs played a clip of Britney's performance of I'm A Slave 4 U with the python.

Then Megan appeared with a live python moving around both of her arms, which in turn gave her the chills as the snake moved towards her crotch.

“Okay! Okay! Stop the music, stop the music!' Megan fretted. "I'm just playing. Come get this snake. I don't know this snake. This snake don't know me,” Daily Mail quoted the rapper.



She eventually became so afraid that she screeched saying, "Oh my God!" as someone finally prised the snake away from her.

"I tried to hold it down for Britney," she told the audience as she regained her composure, and earned a round of applause before she introduced the next presenter, Paris Hilton.

She previously pulled double duty hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live in October 2022, with two musical guest appearances already on her resume at that point.