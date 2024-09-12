2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone

Sabrina Carpenter wins her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for her song Espresso in best song of the year category.

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, the Please Please Please hitmaker accepted the accolade in a gorgeous white gown and delivered a heartwarming speech.

"I've literally never won one of these, this is really special," Carpenter said in her acceptance speech. "The first people I want to thank are the fans."



The singer received a round of applause for her speech, to which she wittily responded, "If you clap after everything I say they're gonna, they're gonna call me off the stage, so one second."

"But I just want to say you guys are the reason that I get to do what I love, but also the reason that we get to have so much fun and share music with each other," she added.

She continued: "And I just feel so grateful to have the best, truly the best, fans in the world. I know it sounds cheesy, but I love you."

Carpenter then went on to express gratitude to her family, manager and "cats and dogs that are at home watching."

"I just, I love you guys so much," she said. "I love making music with you, and I can't wait to share more with the world."

Before concluding, the singer also thanked those who were involved in making Espresso, especially the songwriters, Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta and Steph Jones.