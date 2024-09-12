 
Geo News

2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone

Sabrina Carpenter delivers heartwarming speech as she accepts her first-ever MTV VMA

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone
2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone 

Sabrina Carpenter wins her first-ever MTV Video Music Award for her song Espresso in best song of the year category.

At the 2024 MTV VMAs, the Please Please Please hitmaker accepted the accolade in a gorgeous white gown and delivered a heartwarming speech. 

"I've literally never won one of these, this is really special," Carpenter said in her acceptance speech. "The first people I want to thank are the fans."

The singer received a round of applause for her speech, to which she wittily responded, "If you clap after everything I say they're gonna, they're gonna call me off the stage, so one second."

"But I just want to say you guys are the reason that I get to do what I love, but also the reason that we get to have so much fun and share music with each other," she added.

She continued: "And I just feel so grateful to have the best, truly the best, fans in the world. I know it sounds cheesy, but I love you."

Carpenter then went on to express gratitude to her family, manager and "cats and dogs that are at home watching."

"I just, I love you guys so much," she said. "I love making music with you, and I can't wait to share more with the world."

Before concluding, the singer also thanked those who were involved in making Espresso, especially the songwriters, Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta and Steph Jones.

Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce in MTV VMA acceptance speech
Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce in MTV VMA acceptance speech
Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video
Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video
Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end
Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears
Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day
Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day
Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win
Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win
Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?
Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare