Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce in MTV VMA acceptance speech

Taylor Swift is grateful to her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce for making her Fortnight shoots magical.



Swift, 34, was awarded for best collaboration for Fortnight on Wednesday night among a total of 12 nominations in her name at MTV Video Music Awards.

“I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting,” she recalled fondly while holding her award.

“And that one person was my boyfriend Travis. Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that,” the Lover songstress said Wednesday night in her acceptance speech.

Swift secured nominations for the song of the year, video of the year, best direction, best collaboration, best editing, best cinematography, best visual effects, best art direction, and the song of the summer—eight of which were for her The Tortured Poets Department album track, Fortnight, featuring Post Malone.



The Grammy-winning singer received the Moonman statuette in a sparkling multicoloured embellished minidress with a UFO graphic with black leather straps for the ceremony.

The beaded UFO on her Monse dress seemed to be a nod to her hit Down Bad track from her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Cruel Summer songstress initially walked the carpet in a yellow and black plaid bustier and skirt from Dior’s 2025 resort collection.



Swift was also spotted in velvet shorts, strappy leather opera gloves, a checkered choker, and thigh-high leather boots. She accessorised her look with 30-carat yellow diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwarz.

However, Swift could not be joined by Kelce due to prior commitments with work.



“[Travis] had to be back in Kansas City by Tuesday for practice,” a source told Page Six. Kelce and Swift have been dating last summer.