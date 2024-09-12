Kate Middleton refutes cancer bond with King Charles in own words?

Kate Middleton has seemingly not been the ‘best bud’ to King Charles has previously thought, and an expert has a few thoughts on why.

Comments about this apparently new family-style Prince William seems to be prioritizing has been referenced by senior editor and writer, Tim Teeman.

He weighed in on this while referencing the video of Kate announcing she’s cancer free.

In the video, for those unversed, there are a lot of clips of the Middleton’s playing cards with the Windsor couple and their grandchildren, however, there are no videos of King Charles who is said to have been her ‘best bud’.

Picture: Prince William, Prince Louis & Michael Middleton

“Instead, we see—under Kate and William’s behest—an older narrative re-established, of William feeling the comfort of hearth and home of his in-laws, who have clearly been a bedrock of support, particularly with their children, as Kate has undergone her treatment,” the writer noted in his piece.

He also slipped in a humerous jibe that has been floating around the internet and said, “one of the earliest memes to appear after the video set it to the theme music of Succession; and not only is this funny—it’s a perfect match in both mood and vibe—but it also captures the video’s oddly intense sense of purpose,” as well.

Picture: Carole Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis

Before signing off from the conversation Mr Teeman also added that that the video "is so desperate to capture the Waleses at play, the Waleses strong, the Waleses unified and at ease in the bucolic surrounds of their Norfolk home—and to do this in easy-breezy pastel and sepia shades—that its seriousness, its serious intent, to sell Kate and William anew as a couple and as parents and family unit becomes starkly apparent,” to anyone around.

