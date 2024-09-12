 
Geo News

Kate Middleton refutes cancer bond with King Charles in own words?

Kate Middleton’s lack of any ‘buddy-buddy’ bond with King Charles exposed

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Kate Middleton refutes cancer bond with King Charles in own words?
Kate Middleton refutes cancer bond with King Charles in own words?

Kate Middleton has seemingly not been the ‘best bud’ to King Charles has previously thought, and an expert has a few thoughts on why.

Comments about this apparently new family-style Prince William seems to be prioritizing has been referenced by senior editor and writer, Tim Teeman.

He weighed in on this while referencing the video of Kate announcing she’s cancer free.

In the video, for those unversed, there are a lot of clips of the Middleton’s playing cards with the Windsor couple and their grandchildren, however, there are no videos of King Charles who is said to have been her ‘best bud’.

Picture: Prince William, Prince Louis & Michael Middleton
Picture: Prince William, Prince Louis & Michael Middleton

“Instead, we see—under Kate and William’s behest—an older narrative re-established, of William feeling the comfort of hearth and home of his in-laws, who have clearly been a bedrock of support, particularly with their children, as Kate has undergone her treatment,” the writer noted in his piece.

He also slipped in a humerous jibe that has been floating around the internet and said, “one of the earliest memes to appear after the video set it to the theme music of Succession; and not only is this funny—it’s a perfect match in both mood and vibe—but it also captures the video’s oddly intense sense of purpose,” as well.

Picture: Carole Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis
Picture: Carole Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis

Before signing off from the conversation Mr Teeman also added that that the video "is so desperate to capture the Waleses at play, the Waleses strong, the Waleses unified and at ease in the bucolic surrounds of their Norfolk home—and to do this in easy-breezy pastel and sepia shades—that its seriousness, its serious intent, to sell Kate and William anew as a couple and as parents and family unit becomes starkly apparent,” to anyone around.  

Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video
Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video
2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone
2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone
Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end
Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears
Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day
Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day
Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win
Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win
Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?
Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare