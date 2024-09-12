 
Geo News

Prince William delivers major blow to Prince Harry as 40th birthday gift

Prince William snubs Prince Harry as Duke prepares for milestone birthday

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Prince William delivers major blow to Prince Harry as 40th birthday gift
Prince William delivers major blow to Prince Harry as 40th birthday gift

Prince William has delivered a major blow to Prince Harry as the Duke prepares for his 40th birthday celebrations, a royal insider has revealed.

According to Paul Burrell, who served as a royal butler to Princess Diana, the Prince of Wales has no intention to end his feud with Harry.

With the Duke’s milestone birthday approaching, multiple reports claim that he is seeking a temporary role in the royal family to help his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.

However, Burrell told Closer Magazine that William will not accept Harry into the royal family fold as he is not going to let him “spoil” his and Kate Middleton’s life.

Predicting that the royal brothers would not reconcile, the former royal butler said, “William has cut Harry out and he doesn’t have a place in his world.”

“He’s not the man he grew up with, and he’s not the man he thought would stand by him and look after him and help him on the way to being King,” he added.

“William is not going to spoil his and Kate’s life by inviting someone into it who will betray them yet again – because he would. He can’t help himself.”

This blow from William’s side comes just days before Harry is set to mark his 40th birthday with family and close friends.

Harry and William recently got a chance to put their feud aside when they came across each other at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in UK.

However, the two chose not to interact and did not exchange a word during the whole ceremony, as per eyewitnesses. 

Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video
Kate Middleton under fire for creating an advertisement in her cancer video
2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone
2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone
Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end
Britney Spears' $5M child support to ex husband comes to end
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears
MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pays daring tribute to herself, Britney Spears
Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day
Prince Harry shares sweet tribute for Archie, Lilibet ahead of his big day
Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win
Kate Perry daughter cheers at home amid her Video Vanguard win
Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?
Prince Harry planning distance from Meghan Markle with birthday trip?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unfortunate' attempt to hurt Kate laid bare