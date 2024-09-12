Prince William delivers major blow to Prince Harry as 40th birthday gift

Prince William has delivered a major blow to Prince Harry as the Duke prepares for his 40th birthday celebrations, a royal insider has revealed.



According to Paul Burrell, who served as a royal butler to Princess Diana, the Prince of Wales has no intention to end his feud with Harry.

With the Duke’s milestone birthday approaching, multiple reports claim that he is seeking a temporary role in the royal family to help his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles.

However, Burrell told Closer Magazine that William will not accept Harry into the royal family fold as he is not going to let him “spoil” his and Kate Middleton’s life.

Predicting that the royal brothers would not reconcile, the former royal butler said, “William has cut Harry out and he doesn’t have a place in his world.”

“He’s not the man he grew up with, and he’s not the man he thought would stand by him and look after him and help him on the way to being King,” he added.

“William is not going to spoil his and Kate’s life by inviting someone into it who will betray them yet again – because he would. He can’t help himself.”

This blow from William’s side comes just days before Harry is set to mark his 40th birthday with family and close friends.

Harry and William recently got a chance to put their feud aside when they came across each other at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral in UK.

However, the two chose not to interact and did not exchange a word during the whole ceremony, as per eyewitnesses.