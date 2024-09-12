Prince William trying hard to feed the beast so it does not bare its fans

Experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton are playing a balancing act like never before and it involves feeding the royal beast as much as possible without losing their own mystique.

In the eyes of Mr Tim Teeman, in his piece for The Daily Beast, that is exactly what has happened with Kate’s cancer video as well.

In his piece for the outlet the senior editor and writer pointed out how ‘normal’ it is because “all of these royals invade their own privacy to sell themselves to us—like any celebrity with social media accounts; like anyone, famous or not, doing the same.”

But when it comes down to it, “they also have a simultaneous fierce regard for when that privacy is, in their eyes, invaded.”

“Kate’s cancer video, then, is moving, heartening, and good news. But it is also an act of curation, a shop window, a self-shattering of some mystique—but hopefully, for her and William, not too much mystique.”

All in all, “The royals hope to feed the beast enough that the beast never bares its fangs; yet the royals know that the beast always bears its fangs... yet still the royals hope to feed and cajole it—a hopeless, consistently vicious circle.”

Before concluding he also doubled down on the dangers of this method, and hailed the Windsor’s for their attempt this time around, by saying, “Kate’s cancer video implicitly acknowledges this impossible royal balancing act, and futile negotiation with inquisitive forces out of their control.”