Taylor Swift sweeps 2024 MTV VMAs with most wins

Taylor Swift has swept the 2024 MTV VMAs with most wins including Artist of the Year.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker attended the musical award ceremony at the New York's UBS Arena wearing a printed Christian Dior gown.

During the evening, the 34-year-old singer bagged seven awards including Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Editing for Fortnight.

Moreover, she also won for Best Collaboration, Song of Summer, and Best Direction.

The Paper Rings singer also bagged the two biggest categories of the evening: Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

During her speech of the evening for Video of the Year, the 14-time Grammy award winner also gave sweet nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting," she recalled, adding ”And that one person was my boyfriend Travis."

“Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that,” the Lover star said in her acceptance speech.

Swift led the prestigious award show with 12 nominations, including Song Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Best Direction, Best Collaboration, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and The Song Of The Summer — eight of which were for her The Tortured Poets Department album track, Fortnight, featuring Post Malone.