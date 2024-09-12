Princess Diana would want Prince Harry to end royal rift on 40th birthday

Princess Diana would have wanted Prince Harry to make amends with Prince William and King Charles on his 40th birthday, a former royal butler has claimed.



According to Paul Burrell, who served the former Princess of Wales for 10 years, revealed that the late Princess would have encouraged Harry to end his royal rift if she were still alive.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, he shared intimate details about the late royal's birthday preferences, revealing she did not like to celebrate her birthdays but would go all out on her son’s big days.

“She absolutely hated her birthday,” he explained. “When her birthday would come around, she’d say, “I’m staying in, I’m not going out.”

“She’d sit at her desk, writing thank you letters for all the presents that constantly came through the door. She felt her birthday was too much attention on her.

“She knew everybody wanted a picture, so she played the game and stayed in,” he added.

The former royal butler continued: “But on William and Harry’s birthdays, those boys were spoilt rotten. Whatever they wanted, they had.”

He went on to add that the People's princess “would have loved celebrating Harry’s 40th and she would want nothing more than for the boys to make amends.”