Katy Perry drops inspiring speech after fiery VMAs performance

September 12, 2024

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), Katy Perry set the stage on fire with a medley of her hit songs, earned a Video Vanguard Award, and stole the show with the delivery of an empowering speech.

The 39-year-old songstress rocked the stage with a rendition of Fireworks, Teenage Dreams, Dark House, E.T., I Kissed a Girl, and Lifetimes, persuading the crowd to revel in her melodies on September 11, 2024.

After her performance. Katy received her award from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and began her speech filled with gratitude and surprising revelations.

She began saying, "Thank you. I did that all on my first day of my period, too. Can you believe it?"

Extending her thanks to MTV for believing in her “weirdness,” she uttered, "There are no decade-long accidents. So, I would like to acknowledge a few people on my team who have been with me for over 20 years, direct management, and my label, Capitol Records. Trust me, it takes a village of strong people, a lot of healthy discourse, and a lot of group chats, my parents and my family, the deepest roots I know."

"I've heard a lot of, 'Do this, don't say that. Wear less, wear more. Now, hey, don't cut your hair.' One of the biggest reasons I'm standing here right now is I learned how to block out all the noise that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women."

I just want to say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art. Turn off social media. Safeguard your mental health, pause, touch grass, and do what you were born to do, just like I was born to do this," Katy concluded.

Concluding her speech on a powerful note, Katy also gave a shoutout to her fiancé Bloom and daughter Daisy for being her constant support. 

