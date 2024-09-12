'Emily In Paris' Season 4 finale brings a Roman twist

Emily In Paris' fourth season came to quite a dramatic conclusion while the second run of episodes finally hit Netflix on Thursday.



According to Daily Mail, fans were left waiting for three whole weeks for the second half of the season and the show revealed a surprise twist.

Instead of shooting in the city of love, they switched from Paris to Rome and it's in the show's title, with the heroine enjoying a sunny jaunt to Rome.

With her love life once again at the forefront, fans were left guessing whether Emily would rekindle her romance with Gabriel, or start a new life across Europe with hunky Italian newcomer Marcello.

For much of the new episodes, it seemed that Emily's romance with Gabriel was well and truly over, having grown increasingly uncomfortable about his close relationship with his “pregnant” ex-girlfriend Camille.

However, mere hours after Emily broke off their romance, and brought an early end to her festive trip to the French Alps, Camille finally confessed to Gabriel that she was never expecting.

As per the publication, during the fourth season's closing moments, viewers caught Gabriel pleading with someone for knowledge of Emily's whereabouts, while she rides off into the sunset with Marcello on a Vespa.

It is worth mentioning that viewers will have to wait and see whether a possible fifth season will bring Emily back to her on/off flame, or if this is the end of their relationship for good.

Furthermore, the new episodes also featured a surprise cameo from French First Lady Brigette Macron, after star Lily Collins first teased her appearance before the release.