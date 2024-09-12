John Travolta gushes over Margot Robbie: 'One can only dream'

John Travolta opened up about his love for the Aussie blonde actress, Olivia Newton.

The Hollywood legend famously inspired a generation of “summer loving” romantics with his duet alongside Aussie screen icon Olivia Newton-John half a century ago in Grease.

According to Daily Mail, Travolta is hoping to create an equally enduring moment alongside the country's latest favorite daughter, Margot Robbie.

As per the outlet, the 70-year-old talked about his “dream co-star” during a rare interview with young Australian real estate moguls Shane Spiteri and Kirsty Cunningham for their upcoming podcast, Beyond the Sale.

During the broadcast interview, Travolta revealed, “Margot Robbie...oh my god, one can only dream. I just love her and she was in one of my favorite series called Pan Am.”

It is worth mentioning that Robbie landed her breakthrough role in the American airline drama after relocating to Hollywood following a four-year run on Australian soap staple Neighbors, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Robbie has since gone on to scene-stealing roles in a series of movies including The Wolf of Wall Street, The Big Short and Barbie.