Billie Eilish becomes a no-show at the 2024 MTV VMAs for her fans?

Billie Eilish, who dominated the summer by dropping her hit song Birds of a Feather, did not attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 11, 2024.

The 22-year-old songstress was nominated in three categories, including Song of the Summer, Video of the Year, and Video for Good.

She earned double nominations in the Song of the Summer category for her song Birds of a Feather and her feature on Charli XCX’s Guess.

The hitmaker dropped her highly anticipated third album earlier this year and received a remarkable response as it secured second position on Billboard 200.

Also, all ten songs of the album charted at number 40 on Billboard Hot 100.

Despite being on the top of the invite list, Billie skipped the walk over the red carpet in a star-studded ceremony and did not release any statement.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Daily Mail, her fans were upset knowing that the popstar was only nominated in three categories and pleaded with her to skip the awards show in spite of dropping worldwide hits such as Chihiro, Bird's of a Feather, and L'Amour De Ma Vie.



Surprisingly, the Happier Than Ever singer took home the Video for Good award for What Was I Made For from the motion picture Barbie.