Alicia Silverstone reveals why she said no to Botox

Alicia Silverstone says no to botox, surgery as she embraces aging naturally

Alicia Silverstone is proud of her natural look and wants others to feel the same.

In a recent chat on Byrdie's new cover story published on August 5, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she has never undergone any cosmetic surgery or had any Botox, nor does she plan to do so in the future.

The Crush actress chooses to age naturally and dished that her plant-based diet has a major role in her glowing beauty.

“I have lines,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know. I’m curious to see what happens. I’d like to be an example [of what that would look like].”

Silverstone explained that she feels her health has improved a lot after switching her lifestyle.

“My health, I did not plan for,” Silverstone noted. “I could think clearly, feel more, [and] be present. All of a sudden, my nails got really thick and strong. My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white.”

Pointing at the pressure to look a certain way in Hollywood, Silverstone admitted, “As I age, I’m aware that I don’t look like everybody else."

“But I don’t lose sleep over it. I don’t prioritize it that much... I’m having too much fun," she added.