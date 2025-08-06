Savannah Chrisley reveals how she deals with ghosting

Savannah Chrisley dishes on her experience of ghosting

For Savannah Chrisley, ghosting means a complete door slam!

Savannah Chrisley opened up about being “ghosted” by her ex, Robert Shiver, after they briefly got back together.

In a recent chat on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the 27-year-old Chrisleys: Back to Reality star dished on her experience of being ghosted.

Savannah shared that she and Robert reconnected after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were released from prison in May, following a pardon by former President Donald Trump.

“Once mom and dad got out, my ex and I thought, ‘Maybe let's give this another go,’” Savannah shared. “And we hung out some, we went on a trip and had the absolute best time, because we truly were best friends. And we were keeping it super quiet.”

But things quickly took a turn. “I got ghosted,” she dished. “I don't think that's actually ever happened to me before. So I really didn't know how to act. But I did.”

After not hearing from him for a day, Savannah said she decided to cut ties. “And then, after 24 hours of not hearing from him, I was like, ‘Savannah, no. You deserve better behavior than this,’” Savannah continued.

“Basically, I am dead to him, and he just needs to have my funeral... Was I sad about it? Very much so," she added.