Christina Applegate lands in hospital amid ongoing health scare

Christina Applegate is under medical care for a kidney infection, which has since affected both of her kidneys.

The 53-year-old actress recorded her August 5 episode of her podcast MeSsy with her cohost Jamie Lynn Sigler from a hospital where she is admitted in Los Angeles.

Christina admitted that the pain caused by infection is "so much pain" that she was "screaming."

The Married... With Children alum shared that she began to feel ill during her family family visit to Europe. While her way back home, she decided to head straight to the medical center to avoid rushing to an emergency at midnight

“I'm like, I wanna be admitted,” Applegate said, expressing frustration with her ongoing struggle with multiple sclerosis.

“I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done," she continued.

However, the next day she woke up with excruciating pain on her right side and she thought her "appendix was bursting."

“So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning,” and the scan revealed a kidney infection.

“I’m just gonna be here (in hospital),” she said, explaining, “Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at.”