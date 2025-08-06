Selena Gomez bonds with mini-me sister Gracie

Selena Gomez shares rare snap with lookalike sister Gracie

Selena Gomez is spending some quality time with her little sister Gracie.

On Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram account to share a photo dump with her "good people."

In the candid post, one of the snaps featured a snap of Gomez with her 12-year-old sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

In the snap the sisters' duo can be seen seated in an open-air eating place with a scenic view.

Posing for the picture, Gomez warmly hugged Gracie while she also leaned on the Calm Down singer.

Gomez donned a brown sweater for the outing while she let loose her hair, and Gracie wore an oversized black top.

Other snaps in the carousel also include Gomez's snap with fiance Benny Blanco, her close-up shot with pink-framed glasses, a mirror selfie, a heart-shaped pickle shot and closing the carousel with a selfie of her messy look in a pink laced top.

Back in June, Gomez posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Gracie, sharing her throwback snaps.

"As I cry writing this, my heart melts because I know you know I’m always on your side,” the singer and actress noted adding, “No matter what. I love you baby girl."

It is pertinent to mention that the Emilia Pérez actress's mother, Mandy Teefey, shares Gracie with Gomez's stepfather Brian Teefey