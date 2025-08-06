Justin Bieber's son Jack makes cameo first ever music video

Justin Bieber's baby son Jack stars in his first music video

Justin Bieber gave fans a sweet surprise by starring his 11-month-old son Jack Blue and wife Hailey Bieber in his music video.

The 31-year-old singer released the video for his song Yukon from his album SWAG on Instagram and X on Tuesday, August 5.

The black-and-white video featured touching moments with his wife Hailey Bieber and their baby boy.

Jack's debut video opens with Bieber holding his toddler on his lap while playing with him on a boat and then it cuts to Jack's tiny legs splashing in the water.

A wholesome moment showed when Bieber kissed Jack's toes.

Then the clip continues with Jack's close up shot as he reaches for camera, a serene clip showing the Bieber's family sitting together at the back of the boat and a shot of the model carrying her son in the water.

However, this is not the first time Bieber introduced Jack to his musical world.

Back in July 7, he posted a series of snaps of Jack who joined him in his studio.

In the snaps posted at the time Jack can be seen standing by a coffee table while Bieber and his friends played guitar.