Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at 2024 MTV VMAs amid split rumors

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at 2024 MTV VMAs amid Split rumors

Speculations regarding Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Koeghan sparked in August this year but Barry's presence at the VMAs rehearsal highlighted otherwise.

In August 2024, a gossip account named DeuxMoi claimed on Instagram that the Bird actor and Read Your Mind singer had parted ways and they had been “on and off” in their relationship.



According to Page Six's report, the Batman star was spotted backing the Espresso hitmaker at the rehearsal of the much-awaited 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 11.

Before buckling up for her debut performance at the VMAs, the two lovers were seen spending time together at the UBS arena in Elmont, Long Island, on Tuesday, September 10.

During the actual event, Sabrina illuminated the ceremony with a powerful performance of her hit songs and also paid homage to legendry singer Brittany Spears.

Sabrina and Barry’s dating rumors surfaced initially in December 2023 as Barry remained a mainstay at her various shows.

