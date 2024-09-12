Meghan Markle unfazed by trauma she inflicted on Royal family

Meghan Markle appears unfazed by the trauma she has inflicted on the members of the royal family with his antics, a royal commentator has pointed out.



Speaking with GB News, Ingrid Seward noted that the Duchess of Sussex is "very strong and very determined" and doesn't seem to regret her decisions, including her handling of her first marriage and her scathing attacks on the Royal family.

She went on to note Meghan’s relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, noting that the two share “very strange” dynamics.

"I don't think Meghan regrets anything,” Seward told host Nana Akua. "She doesn't seem to regret the fact that she never speaks to her own father, I still find that very strange.”

"She doesn't seem to regret the fact that her first marriage failed. She doesn't seem to regret that she's upset the Royal Family,” the expert added.

"I don't think she's a girl that has regrets. I think that she's very strong and very determined."