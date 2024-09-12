 
Geo News

Meghan Markle unfazed by trauma she inflicted on Royal family

Meghan Markle comes under fire for having no regrets over Royal family attacks

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Meghan Markle unfazed by trauma she inflicted on Royal family

Meghan Markle appears unfazed by the trauma she has inflicted on the members of the royal family with his antics, a royal commentator has pointed out.

Speaking with GB News, Ingrid Seward noted that the Duchess of Sussex is "very strong and very determined" and doesn't seem to regret her decisions, including her handling of her first marriage and her scathing attacks on the Royal family.

She went on to note Meghan’s relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, noting that the two share “very strange” dynamics.

"I don't think Meghan regrets anything,” Seward told host Nana Akua. "She doesn't seem to regret the fact that she never speaks to her own father, I still find that very strange.”

"She doesn't seem to regret the fact that her first marriage failed. She doesn't seem to regret that she's upset the Royal Family,” the expert added.

"I don't think she's a girl that has regrets. I think that she's very strong and very determined."

Lisa from BLACKPINK makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs
Lisa from BLACKPINK makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs
Chappell Roan delivers passionate speech at 2024 MTV VMAs
Chappell Roan delivers passionate speech at 2024 MTV VMAs
Katy Perry gets standing ovation from Taylor Swift after decade long feud
Katy Perry gets standing ovation from Taylor Swift after decade long feud
Adam Peaty announces engagement to Holly Ramsay
Adam Peaty announces engagement to Holly Ramsay
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at 2024 MTV VMAs amid split rumors
Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter turn heads at 2024 MTV VMAs amid split rumors
2024 MTV VMAs: Complete winners list
2024 MTV VMAs: Complete winners list
Holly Willoughby spotted in rare appearance with husband Dan Baldwin
Holly Willoughby spotted in rare appearance with husband Dan Baldwin
Jennifer Lopez close to buying new house after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez close to buying new house after Ben Affleck split