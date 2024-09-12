Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas decide on THIS co-parenting arrangement for divorce

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas decide friendly co-parenting amid divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently decided to prioritize a very friendly type of co-parenting arrangement for their girls.

Earlier this month, the ex-couple's divorce settlement came to an end one year after Jonas filed for the divorce.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot on May 1, 2019 and share two daughters Willa and Delphine. The yearlong-battle over custody of their daughters has since, also been settled with a mutual agreement, however, the terms are confidential.

In addition to their agreement the ex-couple mutually decided on friendly co-parenting strategies as revealed by a source to People, “They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle.”

“They are friendly and great co-parents now,” and also added, “decided to focus on what’s best for their girls. The divorce was difficult for all of them."

For those unversed, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023, after a few years of marriage. Later, the Game of Thrones star sued Jonas over the custody of their daughters.

After a four-day meditation, the couple agreed to temporary custody in October, 2024.

A joint statement was released about the entire thing that reads, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."