Brad Pitt steals spotlight in Nicola Peltz Beckham's photos

Nicola Peltz gave a nod to Brad Pitt in her stylish mirror selfie.

On Thursday, Nicola, married to David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, shared two mirror selfies on Instagram.

In the photo, Nicola wore a plain black crop tee paired with low-slung blue jeans, adding a touch of pink with her headband.

In the background of one of the selfies, fans were quick to notice standout piece of art, which featured an iconic 1999 Rolling Stone photo of Brad Pitt.

In the image, the actor is seen wearing a bright pink dress and oversized diamond hoop earrings.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, point out at the Ocean's Eleven actor.

One wrote, "Can we pls talk about Brad Pitt in the back," while another added, "So happy to see you smiling."

"I’m so happy to see you smiling my angle," the third comment read.

The post also provided a glimpse into the couple's Beverly Hills home. The Lola actress and Brooklyn, who tied the knot in April 2022, rarely shows off their hole.