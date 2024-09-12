Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar heading Super Bowl sans words

With no words, still, Drake appears to say so much on the recent announcement of his rival Kendrick Lamar heading the Super Bowl halftime show.



Taking to social media, the One Dance hitmaker shared a series of photos of his friend Lil Wayne without any caption.

These photos came against the backdrop of outcry from some sections of the hip-hop industry of what they believed Weezy rapper was sidelined for K.Dot.

By sharing his pictures, the Grammy winner seemingly showed support for his collaborator suggesting he was the better fit to lead the event because he expressed his wish earlier to helm the upcoming Super Bowl which is set to be held in his hometown, New Orleans.

Drake was not the only noted personality who had expressed disappointment with the decision.

Nicki Minaj, a collaborator and friend of the Mirror rap star, showed solidarity with him on social media.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good,” she tweeted.



