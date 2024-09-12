Chappell Roan finally explains why she dropped curse word at photographer

Chappell Roan finally explains why she dropped 'F-bomb' at photographer

Chappell Roan has finally explained why she got angry at the photographers during her red carpet entrance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).



On Wednesday night, the Good Luck, Babe! clapped back at an unknown man among the photographers, who verbally abused her by shouting, "shut the f*** up" while she was facing away from the photographers.

The Pink Pony Club singer, in response, yelled back, "You shut the f*** up! Don't. Not me, b****!"

The 26-year-old singer, who won this year’s Best New Artist VMA, later addressed why did she respond back, saying, “I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up”

"I’m just being honest that I’m just having a hard time today,” the songwriter said, adding, “I’m not trying to give you a lesser show, it’s just, there’s a lot.”

She also added, “Thank you for understanding. This is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s just heavy sometimes.”

Roan was also nominated for Song of the Summer and for Best Trending Video for her HOT TO GO! video.