Liam Gallagher plays 'soft lad' role in feud with brother Noel

Liam Gallagher just revealed he was the first to extend an olive branch to his brother Noel Gallagher, putting an end to their 15 yearlong feud.

Back in 2009, the brothers disbanded their iconic rock band, named Oasis due to the banter however, they have set all of it aside as they gear to hold a string of reunion concerts in 2025.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Liam told his fans how he was the one to reach out first to his brother to put the feud behind.

"Liam who called first? You or Noel?" a fan asked to which the Live Forever crooner replied, "I called him but don't tell anyone as I (don't) wont folk thinking I'm a soft lad and stuffs keep it between me n you cheers."

It was also made known that the Wonderwall singers would also be meeting up for "some food and drinks in London" after his shows in Malta later this month.

While another follower of the rockers asked what was going on between him and Noel, to which Liam quipped, "Rite so we're in this band called oasis decent he's a guitarist I'm the singer and we're gonna do some gigs nxt year hope that's cleared things up..."