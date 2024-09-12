Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences

Gilmore Girls’ Emily Gilmore, whose real name is Kelly Bishop, opened up about not wanting to have children of her own during an interview.

According to People, the 80-year-old was just a child when she proclaimed to her mother, Jane, that she didn't want to have children of her own.

In this regards, she told People, “I was quite young. I remember my mother even reminded me, when I was an adult, ‘You were a little girl when you said, I'm not going to have children.'”

Moreover, Kelly admitted by saying, “I meant it. And that was fine. I mean, that’s a choice.”

However, she, who claimed to be a very “private person”, also spilled beans about her personal life, including a failed first marriage to a compulsive gambler and the abortion she had when she was in her thirties, as per the publication.

In regards to this, the Dirty Dancing actress claimed, “It was such a relief just knowing that that option was there. Of course, it never had occurred to me that I would accidentally get pregnant. That never even crossed my mind. But the fact that that was available and legal, it was just a relief.”

Furthermore, Kelly added that she wasn’t originally planning on including her abortion story in the memoir, as she stated, “That's something private that I just was not going to put in until the Supreme Court got rid of Roe v. Wade.”

She continued, “And more and more women — actresses, but other celebrity-type women — were coming out of my generation, saying, ‘I had an abortion. I had an abortion.’”

It is worth mentioning that this issue became an important one for Bishop, despite describing herself as “not really political,” as per the outlet.

Additionally, she recalled attending a 2004 pro-choice rally in Washington, DC with Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and producer Helen Pai, and said that sharing her own abortion experience was a way to reach out to younger readers.