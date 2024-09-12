Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness

Prince William represented his father King Charles at RAF Cranwell parade in Lincolnshire.

Sporting his new beard look and military uniform, William congratulated the graduating officers.

While addressing the crowd, the Prince of Wales said, "It is my great honour to be with you today, representing my father, His Majesty The King, to mark this significant milestone in your lives and careers."

William, who himself earned his pilot wings at this base in 2008, reflected, "whilst I didn't graduate on this exact Parade Ground, I did graduate from flying training here so I know something about the celebrations that will come later, so I promise, I'll only take a few minutes of your time!"

"I do want to take this moment though, to highlight not only the importance of your achievements to date but also that of the roles you will play in supporting the futures of your countries' Air Forces. I say 'your countries', as I know that in addition to our newest Royal Air Force officers on parade today, there are also officers from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda," William added.

William stated, "we live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats."

