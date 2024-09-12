Photo: Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source

Angelina Jolie reportedly reacted to rumours related to her health.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Angelina swears she’s in perfectly good health.”

The mother of six “is sick of the endless scrutiny [when it comes to her body], hence the heavy clothing to cover up even in hot temperatures.”

“For the people in Angie’s world, there’s still an ongoing worry, but they know better now than to bring it up,” the source also confided.

In addition to this, the source mentioned, “She’s made it very clear this is her life, her body, and nobody’s to question her about it anymore — period.”

“She’s by no means malnourished, and decades of rumors pertaining to her being dangerously underweight or having some type of eating disorder are wide off the mark and extremely cruel,” the insider insisted.

They remarked in conclusion, “She points out that she’s been thin since childhood. It’s something she’s perfectly comfortable with, and there’s no need for anyone to worry or panic.”