 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source

Angelina Jolie broke silence on recent rumours regarding her weightloss and its causes

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolie sick of public scrutiny over health: Source
Photo: Angelina Jolie 'sick of public scrutiny' over health: Source

Angelina Jolie reportedly reacted to rumours related to her health.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Angelina swears she’s in perfectly good health.”

The mother of six “is sick of the endless scrutiny [when it comes to her body], hence the heavy clothing to cover up even in hot temperatures.”

“For the people in Angie’s world, there’s still an ongoing worry, but they know better now than to bring it up,” the source also confided.

In addition to this, the source mentioned, “She’s made it very clear this is her life, her body, and nobody’s to question her about it anymore — period.”

“She’s by no means malnourished, and decades of rumors pertaining to her being dangerously underweight or having some type of eating disorder are wide off the mark and extremely cruel,” the insider insisted.

They remarked in conclusion, “She points out that she’s been thin since childhood. It’s something she’s perfectly comfortable with, and there’s no need for anyone to worry or panic.” 

Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Mariah Carey advised to reconcile with Nick Cannon: Source
Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show video
Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her closet amid pajama fashion show
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Halle Berry rules out closing the book on 'X-Men' role
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Prince William takes lead at RAF Parade due to King Charles' illness
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
Tom Walker gives two cents on ‘Oasis' reunion tour controversy
'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
'Grieving' Mariah Carey receives support from former husband: Report
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Kelly Bishop spills beans about her 'private' life experiences
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason
Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason