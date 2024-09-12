Katy Perry 'couldn't believe' her performance at the VMAs for THIS reason

Everyone heard Katy Perry roar louder than a lion at the stage of the VMAs on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The 39-year-old singer, who received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV VMAs performed a medley of some her hit songs.

Perry’s voice echoed at New York's UBS Arena with performances of her tracks, Dark Horse, E.T., Teenage Dream, I Kissed a Girl, Firework and Lifetimes.

As a treat to the audience, Doechii also took the stage alongside Perry and the two belted out the lyrics to their collaborative song, I'm His, He's Mine, a song slated for a September 13 release and would also be featured in Perry’s forthcoming album, titled, 143.

While accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage, Perry revealed she had performed the entire medley and choreography under difficult circumstances.

"I did that all on the first day of my period, and couldn't believe it," she told the spectators before expressing her gratitude over the support her "weirdness" received from her fans.

"There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist," Perry said, adding, "There are no decade-long accidents. My team, who have been with me for over 20 years, direct management and my label, Capitol Records, trust me. It takes a village of strong people, a lot of healthy discourse and a lot of group chats."