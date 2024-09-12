Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift

Elon Musk has sparked controversy with his recent remark about Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, Swift endorsed vice-president Kamala Harris on Instagram, using the term "Childless Cat Lady" - which was a nod to remarks made by Senator J.D. Vance, who had criticized people without children.

However, in response to Swift's post, Musk took to X (Former Twitter), a platform he owns, to share a sarcastic reply.

He wrote, "Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

This remark has sparked outrage among the Lover hitmaker's fans, affectionately known as Swifties.

According to Business Insider, the post gained attention on Weibo, China's social media platform, where many users expressed their frustration.

"What a ridiculous joke. ‘I will give you a child?’ Who wants children from you?" one noted as quoted by the outlet.

Meanwhile another added, "This is a gorgeous woman. You don’t have any respect for her."

Notably, the CEO of Tesla Motors has yet not responded to the backlash from Swifties.