Usher covets top award after so many titles: 'I could win'

With several Grammys, American Music Awards, and VMAs under his belt, Usher is now setting his eyes on the Oscar.



Speaking to Us Weekly, the Yeah! singer said, “I could win an Oscar,” adding, there are a number of ways to win an Academy Award besides appearing in front of the camera.

"There’s many ways. There’s documentaries that have won Oscars," the 45-year-old added. "There’s live performances that have won Oscars. Who knows? Musical scoring. So many different things in musical categories that may potentially play."

"Yes, I would love to find a script. … I’d love to be able to someday say that I won an Oscar," he stated.

In line with what he said, Usher is set to release his documentary and not to mention, Rendezvous, his concert film is also slated to release on Sept, 12.

“One beautiful part about going to the movies is you have to put your phone down,” the Dallas singer said of the film which captured his performance in Paris last year.

“We put so much energy and effort into making this film something that the entire world would be able to experience, because many people didn’t get the chance to make it to Las Vegas [for my residency]."

"They didn’t get a chance to make it to Paris. But this film captures so much of the live performance and then some.”