Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia

Halsey has officially confirmed her engagement to Avan Jogia.

After her performance at the 2024 Video Music Awards, Halsey, known for her hits like Without Me, shared the exciting news with fans.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Halsey confirmed their engagement as one post referred to Jogia as Halsey’s boyfriend. She quickly corrected the post, revealing, "fiance Avan Jogia."

The couple had sparked engagement rumors in recent months, with Halsey spotted wearing a green emerald ring during a romantic picnic in New York.

In an interview with E! News, when asked about the possibility of marriage earlier in the evening, Halsey expressed her happiness and hopes for the future, stating, "I hope so. Avan is the best."

She said, "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."

The couple has been dating since 2023 and they largely keeps their relationship private.

Halsey also shared that Jogia has a special bond with her three-year-old son, Ender, from a previous relationship, describing them as "inseparable."