Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs

Lenny Kravitz just made his mark at the 2024 MTV VMAs on September 11, 2024, Wednesday night.

The 60-year-old iconic musician received the Best Rock award for his song, Human. During his acceptance speech, Kravitz recalled attending the ceremony with his mom, Roxie, in 1993. She passed away due to cancer at the age of 66.

Before the main event at New York City’s UBS Arena in Long Island, in a pre-show segment, the I Belong To You singer could be heard saying, “Wow. This is incredible. I am so grateful. Thirty-one years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her.

“I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life,” he added.



Prior to the award ceremony, the American Woman hitmaker shared a video from the 1993 event, the last time he attended the VMAs with his late mother, stating that he would have his mom in his “heart” when he would return to the awards.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the clip of him winning the award for Best Male Video on the song, Are You Gonna Go My Way is captioned, "Having my beautiful mother by my side at my first #VMAs 31 years ago is a moment I will always cherish. I’m looking forward to taking the stage all these years later where she will be in my heart."