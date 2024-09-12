 
Geo News

Inside Cameron Diaz's journey to motherhood

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed another kid named Cardinal in their family of three

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Photo: Inside Cameron Diazs journey to motherhood
Photo: Inside Cameron Diaz's journey to motherhood

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are the proud parents of two children.

As fans will be aware, Cameron and Benji announced in March the arrival of their second baby, Cardinal. The surprising announcement came three years after the pair welcomed their first child Raddix via surrogacy.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Cameron’s journey to motherhood was a long one. But she never gave up hope it would happen for her someday.”

The source also addressed, “Now that she’s a mom of two, she feels incredibly blessed — there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t consider herself the luckiest woman on the planet.”

In addition to this, the confidante claimed, “Being a mom comes so naturally to Cameron. She enjoys everything about it, even the messes!”

“She’s in awe of these kids. She’s up early and late to bed. She’s making baby food from scratch, playing with Cardinal and singing him lullabies, reading storybooks and playing games with Raddix,” the insider remarked in conclusion. 

Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad
Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad
Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans
Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans
Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family
Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia
Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia
Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs
Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift