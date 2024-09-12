Photo: Inside Cameron Diaz's journey to motherhood

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are the proud parents of two children.

As fans will be aware, Cameron and Benji announced in March the arrival of their second baby, Cardinal. The surprising announcement came three years after the pair welcomed their first child Raddix via surrogacy.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Cameron’s journey to motherhood was a long one. But she never gave up hope it would happen for her someday.”

The source also addressed, “Now that she’s a mom of two, she feels incredibly blessed — there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t consider herself the luckiest woman on the planet.”

In addition to this, the confidante claimed, “Being a mom comes so naturally to Cameron. She enjoys everything about it, even the messes!”

“She’s in awe of these kids. She’s up early and late to bed. She’s making baby food from scratch, playing with Cardinal and singing him lullabies, reading storybooks and playing games with Raddix,” the insider remarked in conclusion.