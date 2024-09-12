Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne will reportedly attend the Southampton International Boat Show.

According to Daily Echo, the Princess Royal, sister of King Charles, will visit on behalf of their late mother Queen Elizabeth, highlighting continued royal support for maritime and boating industries.

The event, hosted at Town Quay, is the UK’s largest boating festival and celebrates its 55th year on September 13.

This is not Anne's first time in Southampton this year as she previously attended the Seawork Exhibition at Mayflower Park in June.

Notably, during her visit, Anne will also head to Somerset to visit the Fleet Air Arm Museum at RNAS Yeovilton.

She will reportedly confer the Letters Patent to Southampton on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, recognizing the city’s achievements and its commitment to green initiatives.

This trip will mark the museum’s 60th anniversary, and the Princess Royal’s presence will honour its history.

Additionally, the outlet revealed that Princess Anne’s attendance at the show will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opened by Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard.

Captain Glenn Shephard's appearance is expected to generate excitement among fans of the popular series.

The Southampton International Boat Show, running from September 13 to 22, is expected to attract thousands of visitors.