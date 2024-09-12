Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad

Suki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson are embracing their parenthood.

As the 32-year-old singer and actress spoke to Access Hollywood on September 11, 2024, during the MTV VMAs, she revealed how Pattinson is the “greatest” acknowledging that her 38-year-old fiancé was "on set" while their baby daughter was at home.

"I've had the best day with her today, and showing her around New York City is heaven," she of her daughter, whom she welcomed in March. "It's the best. And it's just getting more and more fun."

In even more recent updates, on the latest episode of Today, Waterhouse, who also recently opened the sensational Eras Tour for Taylor Swift, spoke whether it was her or the Harry Potter actor who was better at changing diapers.

“You know what? I would say I change more diapers," she admitted, adding, "But! Diaper changing…he really excels at that and enjoys it. He thinks it’s fun. The surprise, and everything."

In July, Waterhouse also got candid about how she was in “denial” about her pregnancy at the beginning as she was scheduled to perform at Coachella too.

On The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, she recalled, "I got offered Coachella a long time before I got pregnant. And then when I found out I got pregnant, I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no.’”