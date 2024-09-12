 
Geo News

Channing Tatum shows off daughter Everly's artistic skills

Channing Tatum shares his daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2024

Channing Tatum shows off daughter Everlys artistic skills
Channing Tatum shows off daughter Everly's artistic skills

Channing Tatum shared artistic skills of his daughter Everly.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tatum posted a photo of Everly's drawings.

The drawing featured a girl in anime style with a purple sweater and long blue hair.

Channing Tatum shows off daughter Everlys artistic skills

Impressed Tatum expressed his admiration for the 11-year-old daughter's artwork, saying, "My daughter is getting sick wit it!!"

"I can’t believe she is this good this young," he added in the caption.

The actor, who shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has frequently showcased his daughter’s talents and their special moments together.

This comes after Tatum's recent appearance the Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he talked about taking his daughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

He described the experience as different from seeing the concert in London with his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.

"I saw it in LA with my daughter. Seeing it with your daughter is very different because you know, you gotta like go in. I was dancing like I’d never danced before," he said.

Tatum added, "Well you also have to make sure you’re not dancing like you dance, you know what I mean? There was none of this. There was zero of that."

Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad
Suki Waterhouse acknowledges Robert Pattinson as 'greatest' dad
Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans
Disappointing update for Dua Lipa fans
Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
Princess Anne to visit Southampton Boat Show in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family
Gordon Ramsay welcomes daughter Holly's fiance to the family
Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia
Halsey drops major hint about wedding plans with Avan Jogia
Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs
Lenny Kravitz fulfills promise to his mother at 2024 VMAs
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source
Taylor Swift warns Travis Kelce of challenges ahead: Source
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift
Elon Musk sparks criticism with his 'ridiculous' remark for Taylor Swift