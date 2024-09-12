Channing Tatum shows off daughter Everly's artistic skills

Channing Tatum shared artistic skills of his daughter Everly.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tatum posted a photo of Everly's drawings.

The drawing featured a girl in anime style with a purple sweater and long blue hair.

Impressed Tatum expressed his admiration for the 11-year-old daughter's artwork, saying, "My daughter is getting sick wit it!!"

"I can’t believe she is this good this young," he added in the caption.

The actor, who shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has frequently showcased his daughter’s talents and their special moments together.

This comes after Tatum's recent appearance the Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he talked about taking his daughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

He described the experience as different from seeing the concert in London with his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.

"I saw it in LA with my daughter. Seeing it with your daughter is very different because you know, you gotta like go in. I was dancing like I’d never danced before," he said.

Tatum added, "Well you also have to make sure you’re not dancing like you dance, you know what I mean? There was none of this. There was zero of that."