Donald Glover gushes over son Legend’s singing skills

Donald Glover, known by his musical moniker, Childish Gambino, revealed his thoughts about his children joining the music industry while reflecting on a moment when he discovered his 8-year-old son is a "performer".



The 40-year-old actor declared that his three sons will not pursue music as their career like their dad, during a recent chat with the Wall Street Journal.

Despite this, the proud dad could not stop him from releasing a duet with his son, Legend in his new album, when he discovered his “really good pitch”

While recalling the moment he said, “In the middle of bringing it down the field, he grabbed his chest and falls to the ground, pretending he’s dying,"

"I remember thinking, ‘Oh, he’s a performer.’ He’s not going to be Messi. He’s an artist on some level, he values experience,” he continued.

But letting Legend join him in Can You Feel Me was not an easy decision for Glover as he didn't want his children to make a career in the music industry

“In a perfect world, I wouldn’t have my kids in the business,” he noted, adding, “I don’t love the industry, it does something to people…. So it was hard, but he’s really good and I was super proud of him."

"I wanted to share that joy with people — which is scary, because in general, when a large group of people sees something beautiful, they want to destroy it,” Glover added.