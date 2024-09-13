Photo: Paris Hilton explains why her kids make her cry

Paris Hilton recently talked about her role as the mother of two.

As fans will be aware, the heiress shares two children with husband Carter Reum, whom she wed in 2021. These children are their son Phoenix, and daughter London.

While speaking with Us Weekly, at her NYLON Nights: NYFW x Paris Hilton Infinite Icon Album Release Party Presented By HEYDUDE, held at the Hall Des Lumières in New York, the songstress weighed in on the relationship of her children.

She began by dishing about her little boy, “He is obsessed with her.”

“He’s so sweet and gentle,” she also gushed over her young one.

Explaining how Phoenix treats his younger sister, the 43-year-old added, “He’ll just lay next to [London] and, like, kiss her forehead.”

She even claimed about her daughter that “she’s obsessed with [him] too,” noting, “She just laughs, smiles. It’s just so cool just to see them grow up together.”

Before signing off from the chat, the mother of two remarked, “His smile, I’m just imagining it right now. I’m just, like, [it] makes me wanna cry. I love them so much.”