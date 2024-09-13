Decision to fire Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes comes under fire

Two years ago, ABC News booted out GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their affair at the workplace became public. Now, sources say, the decision was taken without considering the bigger picture.

Explaining what they mean from the 'bigger picture', the insiders say they point to the crisis the network is facing after their exit.

It has a line of stars, meaning anchors, but no one is there to succeed them.

With no head of talent for almost two years, the top executives are reportedly fretting over the lack of rising A-listers to replace them.

Pointing to the fired anchors, the snitch revealed to Page Six that the duo was the last talent who had the capabilities to fill in the shoes of big stars on the network.

However, they were fired after their affair scandal. But, the tipster tattled the decision stung the network in the long run.

"Losing them at ‘GMA 3’ wasn’t the point. They were the primary replacements for [flagship morning show] ‘Good Morning America’!" the mole squealed.

"That was their real value. Michael, George, and Robin take 70 to 80 days off a year. You don’t get rid of people like that so quickly,” the bird chirped.

Reacting to being shown the door by the management of ABC News, Amy previously said, "But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us."

Her partner, T.J. added on their podcast, "We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other and that is the bottom line."